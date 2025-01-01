H.E.L.P. For Children's Cancer

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We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity organization called H.E.L.P. (Heal, Encourage, Love, Provide) for Children’s Cancer. When dealing with childhood cancer, usually at least one of the parents is forced to leave their job to focus on the child's medical needs. This can cause a huge financial burden. We host a fundraiser every September called the "Gold Ribbon Gala" to raise money and give to local families to help pay their bills and ease that burden. We raise the money through the event admission tickets, raffle ticket sales, sponsors and general donations. We have been hosting this wonderful event since 2014. With your help, we can continue our mission!!