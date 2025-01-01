H.E.L.P. For Children's Cancer

Our mission
We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity organization called H.E.L.P. (Heal, Encourage, Love, Provide) for Children’s Cancer. When dealing with childhood cancer, usually at least one parent is forced to leave their job to focus on the child's medical needs. We host the "Gold Ribbon Gala" fundraiser every September to raise money to give to local "Downriver" MI families to help ease the burden. We have been hosting this wonderful event since 2014. With your help, we can continue our mission!
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