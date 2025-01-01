H.E.L.P. For Children's Cancer
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H.E.L.P. For Children's Cancer

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H.E.L.P. For Children's Cancer

Our mission

We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity organization called H.E.L.P. (Heal, Encourage, Love, Provide) for Children’s Cancer. When dealing with childhood cancer, usually at least one parent is forced to leave their job to focus on the child's medical needs. We host the "Gold Ribbon Gala" fundraiser every September to raise money to give to local "Downriver" MI families to help ease the burden. We have been hosting this wonderful event since 2014. With your help, we can continue our mission!

Events
Events
2026 Gold Ribbon Gala "Black Pearl Ball"
Event
2026 Gold Ribbon Gala "Black Pearl Ball"
Sep 19, 6:00 - 11:55 PM EDT
Crystal Gardens Banquet Center 16703 Fort St, Southgate, MI 48195, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate
We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity organization called H.E.L.P. (Heal, Encourage, Love, Provide) for Children’s Cancer. When dealing with childhood cancer, usually at least one of the parents is forced to leave their job to focus on the child's medical needs. This can cause a huge financial burden. We host a fundraiser every September called the "Gold Ribbon Gala" to raise money and give to local families to help pay their bills and ease that burden. We raise the money through the event admission tickets, raffle ticket sales, sponsors and general donations. We have been hosting this wonderful event since 2014. With your help, we can continue our mission!!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/helpforchildrenscancer

Contact information

[email protected]

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