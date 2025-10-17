Helping Hands, Inc.
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Helping Hands, Inc.

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Helping Hands, Inc.

Our mission

Helping Hands, Inc. empowers individuals and families in need through essential resources, support services, and community engagement, fostering self-sufficiency, and improving quality of life for all.
Events
Events
R.I.D.E. Motorcycle Charity Bike Run
Event
R.I.D.E. Motorcycle Charity Bike Run
Jun 13, 9:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
415 Hoffmansville Rd, Bechtelsville, PA 19505, USA
Get your tickets
Fun in the Sun Community Day
Event
Fun in the Sun Community Day
Jul 16, 10:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
415 Hoffmansville Rd, Bechtelsville, PA 19505, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
General Donation
Donation
General Donation
Donate today
Friends & Family
Donation
Friends & Family
Helping Hands, Inc. Friends & FamilyJoin us in building a stronger, supportive community with your donation. Your contribution to Helping Hands, Inc. allows us the ability to access resources necessary to update programming materials, seek new technology and adaptive devices, as well as a variety of sensory items.With your help, we can continue our work in promoting a fun, educational, and socially interactive environment for the individuals and loved ones we serve. Last year, through donations received, we were able to do the following:Purchase 2 touchscreen whiteboards for more interactive learningAdd a wheelchair accessible Transit van & Ford Escape to our fleetOffer new, updated materials across all programsYour support matters. Thank you for being part of our expanding family!
Donate today
Event & Corporate Sponsorship
Donation
Event & Corporate Sponsorship
For decades, Helping Hands, Inc. has provided services for adults impacted by Intellectual/Developmental and Physical Disabilities. With our full time Day Program, Workshop Center, Social and Recreational Program, and six Residential locations, we offer support for successful integration into the community, assist everyone in living their best everyday life with value, and maximize their skills and abilities to their fullest potential. We could not do what we do without the support of our community and people just like you.Sponsorship LevelsNeighbor ($500): Social media recognition, listing on marketing materials/advertisements.Friend ($2,500): All Neighbor-level benefits + logo on our website for 3 months + 2 tickets to our Annual Dinner.Visionary ($5,000): All Friend-level benefits + logo on marketing materials + website link + monthly social media ad for 3 months + 4 tickets to our Annual Dinner.Partner ($10,000): All Visionary-level benefits + featured logo with link on our website + monthly social media ads throughout the year + 6 Annual Dinner tickets + a 5-minute presentation spotlight.What Can Your Sponsorship Do?» Technology Upgrades – Strengthening our ability to manage and enhance services.» Helping Hands, Inc. Annual Dinner Sponsorship – Supporting a night of recognition and community.» Hydraulic Chair Lift for Our Pool – Ensuring safe water access for individuals with limited mobility.» Home Generator for a Group Home – Providing reliable backup power for individuals with medical needs.» Wheelchair-Accessible Transit Van – Expanding mobility and independence for our participants.» AED Training Supplies – Keeping our staff up to date on the latest safety technology» Whale Watcher Tickets – One of our clients’ favorite summer activities!
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Our website

https://helpinghandsinc.com/

Contact information

Helping Hands, Inc.

415 Hoffmansville Road

Bechtelsville, PA 19505

(610) 754-6491 

www.helpinghandsinc.com

[email protected]

 

View our 2026 Calendar of Events:  https://dub.sh/HHICalendar

You can lend a Helping Hand by shopping our wish lists!

          Amazon Wish List:  https://dub.sh/HHIAmazonWish

          Amazon Recurring Needs:  https://dub.sh/HHIAmazonNeeds

          Walmart Wish List:  https://dub.sh/HHIWalmart

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