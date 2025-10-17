Donation

Event & Corporate Sponsorship

For decades, Helping Hands, Inc. has provided services for adults impacted by Intellectual/Developmental and Physical Disabilities. With our full time Day Program, Workshop Center, Social and Recreational Program, and six Residential locations, we offer support for successful integration into the community, assist everyone in living their best everyday life with value, and maximize their skills and abilities to their fullest potential. We could not do what we do without the support of our community and people just like you.Sponsorship LevelsNeighbor ($500): Social media recognition, listing on marketing materials/advertisements.Friend ($2,500): All Neighbor-level benefits + logo on our website for 3 months + 2 tickets to our Annual Dinner.Visionary ($5,000): All Friend-level benefits + logo on marketing materials + website link + monthly social media ad for 3 months + 4 tickets to our Annual Dinner.Partner ($10,000): All Visionary-level benefits + featured logo with link on our website + monthly social media ads throughout the year + 6 Annual Dinner tickets + a 5-minute presentation spotlight.What Can Your Sponsorship Do?» Technology Upgrades – Strengthening our ability to manage and enhance services.» Helping Hands, Inc. Annual Dinner Sponsorship – Supporting a night of recognition and community.» Hydraulic Chair Lift for Our Pool – Ensuring safe water access for individuals with limited mobility.» Home Generator for a Group Home – Providing reliable backup power for individuals with medical needs.» Wheelchair-Accessible Transit Van – Expanding mobility and independence for our participants.» AED Training Supplies – Keeping our staff up to date on the latest safety technology» Whale Watcher Tickets – One of our clients’ favorite summer activities!