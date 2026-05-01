Helping Other People Everywhere
organization logo

Helping Other People Everywhere

Subscribe
Donate

Helping Other People Everywhere

Our mission

H.O.P.E Inc helps communities through, focusing on education, health, and development. Our mission is to create lasting impressions on the communities and lives we improve, particularly in underserved areas like Nakuru, Kenya and Kings County CA.
Events
Events
2026 HOPE Outreach Kenya Raffle
Raffle
2026 HOPE Outreach Kenya Raffle
May 1, 4:00 AM - Aug 30, 5:00 PM PDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Help the students in Nakuru Kenya
Donation
Help the students in Nakuru Kenya
$3,065 of $40,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Hope Outreach Nakuru Fund 2026
$0 of $40,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.hopeincca.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by