Helping Other People Everywhere
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Helping Other People Everywhere
Our mission
H.O.P.E Inc helps communities through, focusing on education, health, and development. Our mission is to create lasting impressions on the communities and lives we improve, particularly in underserved areas like Nakuru, Kenya and Kings County CA.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Raffle
2026 HOPE Outreach Kenya Raffle
May 1, 4:00 AM - Aug 30, 5:00 PM PDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Donation
Help the students in Nakuru Kenya
$3,065 of $40,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Hope Outreach Nakuru Fund 2026
$0 of $40,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.hopeincca.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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