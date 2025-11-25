Hendrick I Lott House Preservation Association
Subscribe
Donate
Hendrick I Lott House Preservation Association
Our mission
The Hendrick I Lott House Preservation Association is dedicated to preserving the historic Lott House, promoting cultural heritage, and educating the community about its significance in local history.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Poetry in Place: A Hands-On Writing Workshop
Jun 6, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
1940 E 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11234, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.lotthouse.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by