Hendrick I Lott House Preservation Association
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Hendrick I Lott House Preservation Association

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Hendrick I Lott House Preservation Association

Our mission

The Hendrick I Lott House Preservation Association is dedicated to preserving the historic Lott House, promoting cultural heritage, and educating the community about its significance in local history.
Events
Events
Poetry in Place: A Hands-On Writing Workshop
Event
Poetry in Place: A Hands-On Writing Workshop
Jun 6, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
1940 E 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11234, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.lotthouse.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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