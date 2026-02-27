Membership

HBHERODIVE DIVE CLUB

HBHERODIVE Dive Club Membership ProgramOverviewThe HBHERODIVE Dive Club provides structured, professionally led dive opportunities for veterans, first responders, and supporters. Membership ensures safe coordination, consistent access to diving, and expanded opportunities for training and gear—while directly supporting those who served.Every organized dive is planned, staffed, and managed by HBHERODIVE, with safety and accessibility as the priority.Membership Tiers Free Membership — Community AccessCost: $0Designed for: Supporters, future members, and individuals exploring involvement.Includes:Access to HBHERODIVE news and announcementsView-only access to the monthly dive calendarInvitations to public events and fundraisersAbility to upgrade at any timeLimitations:May sign up for monthly dives 7 days after paid membersParticipation only if space remainsNo priority registrationNo access to member savings or layaway programsFree membership does not guarantee dive participation. Veteran & First Responder MembershipCost:$40 first month (includes official HBHERODIVE Dive Club t-shirt)$20 per month thereafterEligibility:Veterans, active-duty military, law enforcement, fire service, EMS, and paramedics.Includes:One organized dive per month at a select locationDive planning and coordination by HBHERODIVEA Divemaster or higher present at every divePriority access to monthly dive sign-upsFull access to the member login portalFull access to the monthly dive calendarMember-only announcements and eventsEligibility for discounted training opportunitiesAccess to the Member Training & Gear Savings ProgramHBHERODIVE Dive Club t-shirt (first month) Civilian / Supporter MembershipCost:$40 first month (includes official HBHERODIVE Dive Club t-shirt)$25 per month thereafterIncludes:All benefits of the Veteran & First Responder MembershipDirectly supports subsidized diving and training for veterans and first respondersMonthly Dive Program DetailsOne organized dive per calendar monthLocations vary and may include springs, shore dives, or boatsDives are non-instructional unless stated otherwiseEntry fees, tank fills, rentals, and personal gear are not includedDive participation requires appropriate certification for that diveDive Structure:Pre-posted dive location and dateMandatory dive briefingBuddy assignments as neededEmergency action plan on siteHeadcount and check-in managed by HBHERODIVERegistration Priority & CapacityRegistration order:Paid members (Veteran/First Responder & Civilian)Free members (7 days later)Dive spots are limited based on location and staffingPaid members registering during the priority window are guaranteed spotsFree members may be waitlistedMissed dives do not roll over or convert to creditsFirst-Month Membership & T-ShirtFirst month for all paid members is $40Includes one official HBHERODIVE Dive Club t-shirtShirt size collected during sign-upShirt provided at first attended dive or coordinated pickup/shippingMember Portal AccessPaid members receive login access to the HBHERODIVE Member Portal, which includes: Monthly dive calendar Dive registration forms Location details and logistics Member announcements Membership status and renewal tracking Merchandise fulfillment tracking Waivers and required documentation Layaway / savings balance trackingMember Training & Gear Savings Program(Layaway Program)What It IsThe Member Training & Gear Savings Program allows active members to set aside funds over time toward future:Scuba certificationsContinuing education coursesApproved dive gearHBHERODIVE-organized tripsThis program reduces financial barriers and helps members plan their dive progression.This is a savings and planning tool — not a loan or credit program.How It WorksMembers contribute monthly or one-time amountsContributions are tracked and credited to the member’s accountOnce a goal amount is reached, funds are applied toward:Scheduled classesApproved gear purchasesTrip depositsEligible UsesApproved uses include:Open Water, Advanced, Nitrox, Rescue, and specialty coursesDivemaster-related costs (case-by-case)Masks, fins, boots, wetsuitsBCDs, regulators, dive computersHBHERODIVE-hosted tripsNot permitted:Cash withdrawalsTransfers to other individualsNon-dive-related purchasesContribution OptionsAutomatic monthly contributions (ex: $25, $50, $100)One-time contributions at any timeNo minimum contribution after enrollmentProgram RulesMust be an active paid memberContributions pause if membership lapsesPricing is not locked unless stated in writingAvailability depends on instructor schedules and inventoryRefund & Cancellation PolicyFunds are non-refundable once appliedUnused balances may remain on account for future useMembers may request unused funds be converted into a tax-deductible donationSafety & Professional OversightAll dives are overseen by a Divemaster or higherHBHERODIVE controls dive planning and executionCertification verification requiredMembers must meet all dive prerequisitesBilling, Cancellation & PoliciesMemberships are billed monthlyCancel anytime prior to the next billing cycleNo refunds for missed divesMemberships are non-transferableWhy Join HBHERODIVE Dive Club Professionally led dives Priority access and structure Long-term training affordability Community built around service and support Direct impact for veterans and first responders