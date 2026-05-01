Heroes Rise Inc.
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Heroes Rise Inc.

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Heroes Rise Inc.

Our mission

Heroes Rise Inc. empowers youth through street dance, fostering creativity, confidence, and cultural appreciation. Their programs promote physical fitness and self-expression, creating a supportive community where kids can thrive through movement.
Events
Events
Tournament of Styles
Event
Tournament of Styles
May 31, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
1120 Jackson St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
Get your tickets
Kid's Street Dance Camp.
Event
Kid's Street Dance Camp.
Jul 6, 12:00 PM - Jul 9, 3:00 PM EDT
3412 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://heroesrisecincinnati.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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