Heroes Rise Inc.
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Heroes Rise Inc.
Our mission
Heroes Rise Inc. empowers youth through street dance, fostering creativity, confidence, and cultural appreciation. Their programs promote physical fitness and self-expression, creating a supportive community where kids can thrive through movement.
Events
Events
Event
Tournament of Styles
May 31, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
1120 Jackson St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
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Event
Kid's Street Dance Camp.
Jul 6, 12:00 PM - Jul 9, 3:00 PM EDT
3412 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220, USA
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Our website
https://heroesrisecincinnati.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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