Herstory Writers Network

Herstory Writers Network

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Our mission

Herstory Writers Network empowers marginalized voices through writing workshops, fostering personal expression and community connection. Their mission is to create a platform for storytelling that promotes healing, understanding, and social change.
Past events
Past events
Event
In Life, We Trust: Herstory Anthology Launch & 30th Anniversary Celebration
Mar 22, 2:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
100 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook University, NY 11790, USA
Event
Herstory Alumni Reunion
Mar 22, 11:30 - 2:00 PM EDT
100 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook University, NY 11790, USA
A Herstory Event at Theodore's Books
Event
A Herstory Event at Theodore's Books
Oct 16, 8:00 - 8:15 PM EDT
17 Audrey Ave, Oyster Bay, NY 11771, USA
More ways to support us
Herstory House Party Fundraiser!
Donation
Herstory House Party Fundraiser!
🌟 Help us launch a new innovative writing workshop 🌟At Herstory Writers Network, we know that change starts with people like you. We are launching a new workshop, Reimagining Care in the Healthcare System: Memoir Writing for Healing & Hope, for those who support people and their families navigating chronic illness, rare disease, and misdiagnosis.Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.herstorywriters.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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