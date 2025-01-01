Hexis Dance Company

Hexis Dance Company

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Our mission

Hexis Dance Company creates innovative dance performances that explore human connection and interaction. Through choreography and music, they challenge perceptions and foster a deeper understanding of ourselves and our relationships with others.
Events
Events
Within, Without
Event
Within, Without
Jun 13, 8:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
5453 Alhambra Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90032, USA
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Our website

https://hexisdance.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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