Hey There Beautiful
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Our mission
Hey There Beautiful empowers Black and Latina women through community gatherings that foster connection, healing, and personal growth. Their mission is to create safe spaces for women to feel seen, inspired, and supported in their journeys.
Events
Events
Event
Be Held - Be Seen, Inspired and Deeply Connected
Jul 25 - Aug 22
| 3 dates & times
63 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205, USA
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Event
The Phoenix Ball
Nov 5, 7:00 - 11:00 PM EST
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.heytherebeautiful.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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