High Country KA Alumni Chapter
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Our mission
The High Country KA Alumni Chapter fosters community and connection among alumni through networking events, service projects, and social gatherings, celebrating their legacy while supporting initiatives like the OWLs program.
Events
Events
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2026 KA 50th T-Shirts
May 2, 4:00 PM - May 22, 8:00 PM EDT
Boone, NC, USA
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More ways to support us
Membership
High Country KA Alumni Chapter's Memberships
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Our website
https://www.highcountryka.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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