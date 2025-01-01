Hillsboro Cheerleading
organization logo

Hillsboro Cheerleading

Subscribe
Donate

Hillsboro Cheerleading

Our mission

Hillsboro Cheerleading fosters teamwork, discipline, and school spirit through cheerleading. We empower athletes to excel in skills and confidence while promoting community engagement and support for our school and local events.
Events
Events
Hilhi Cheer Youth Clinic
Event
Hilhi Cheer Youth Clinic
Jul 8, 9:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
3285 SE Rood Bridge Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
2026-2027 Team Sponsorship
Custom
2026-2027 Team Sponsorship
Support Hillsboro Cheerleading by sponsoring the 2026–2027 team 🤍💙. Your contribution directly impacts Hilhi Varsity Cheerleaders and supports our program's mission to reduce costs, making cheerleading more accessible for everyone!Visit our website hilhicheerleading.org to learn more about our program!Please share your sponsor details, email any logos, and choose the level that fits your business or family.SILVER SPONSOR (12 spots available) $500•Custom pin on side panel of team backpacks•Featured post on our social media•Advertisement on our websiteGOLD SPONSOR (10 spots available) $1000•Featured post on our social media•Small space on our team practice t-shirts (worn at first football game of the season)•Advertisement on our website•Your logo on our 2ftx4ft team banner, hung at Hillsboro High School for the 2026-2027 school yearPLATINUM SPONSOR--SOLD OUT!! •Large custom iron-on patch on front/center of team backpacks•Featured post on our social media•Large space on our team practice t-shirts (worn at first football game of the season)•Advertisement on our website•Your very own custom 2ftx4ft banner, hung at Hillsboro High School for the 2026-2027 school yearHillsboro Cheerleading currently holds a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. All contributions are tax-deductible and will be sent a receipt upon completion of payment.
Learn more
Hilhi Varsity Cheer Fees
Shop
Hilhi Varsity Cheer Fees
2026-27 cheer fees can be paid individually, however, all items have been given a due date and must be paid by the due date so your athlete's items can be ordered at the same time as everyone else's. Paying cheer fees late may result in your athlete receiving their items late and additional shipping costs that will be added to your total fees.Costs due on May 19th: Uniforms, bows, shoes, backpack and socksCosts due on June 9th: poms, practice wear, Dream Camp deposit ($250)Costs due on July 7th: final Dream Camp ($249), warm-ups, spirit fee
View shop

Our website

https://hilhicheerleading.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by