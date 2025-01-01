Custom

2026-2027 Team Sponsorship

Support Hillsboro Cheerleading by sponsoring the 2026–2027 team 🤍💙. Your contribution directly impacts Hilhi Varsity Cheerleaders and supports our program's mission to reduce costs, making cheerleading more accessible for everyone!Visit our website hilhicheerleading.org to learn more about our program!Please share your sponsor details, email any logos, and choose the level that fits your business or family.SILVER SPONSOR (12 spots available) $500•Custom pin on side panel of team backpacks•Featured post on our social media•Advertisement on our websiteGOLD SPONSOR (10 spots available) $1000•Featured post on our social media•Small space on our team practice t-shirts (worn at first football game of the season)•Advertisement on our website•Your logo on our 2ftx4ft team banner, hung at Hillsboro High School for the 2026-2027 school yearPLATINUM SPONSOR--SOLD OUT!! •Large custom iron-on patch on front/center of team backpacks•Featured post on our social media•Large space on our team practice t-shirts (worn at first football game of the season)•Advertisement on our website•Your very own custom 2ftx4ft banner, hung at Hillsboro High School for the 2026-2027 school yearHillsboro Cheerleading currently holds a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. All contributions are tax-deductible and will be sent a receipt upon completion of payment.