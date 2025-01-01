Hillsboro Cheerleading

Hilhi Varsity Cheer Fees
2026-27 cheer fees can be paid individually, however, all items have been given a due date and must be paid by the due date so your athlete's items can be ordered at the same time as everyone else's. Paying cheer fees late may result in your athlete receiving their items late and additional shipping costs that will be added to your total fees.Costs due on May 19th: Uniforms, bows, shoes, backpack and socksCosts due on June 9th: poms, practice wear, Dream Camp deposit ($250)Costs due on July 7th: final Dream Camp ($249), warm-ups, spirit fee