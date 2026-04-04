Hilltop Cowboys Athletic Association
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Hilltop Cowboys Athletic Association

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Hilltop Cowboys Athletic Association

Our mission

The Hilltop Cowboys Athletic Association fosters youth development through sports, promoting teamwork, discipline, and physical fitness. They celebrate achievements and encourage participation in a supportive environment for all young athletes.
More ways to support us
Community Partnership Donations - Supporting Youth
Donation
Community Partnership Donations - Supporting Youth
Your partnership keeps our youth on the field, learning teamwork, discipline, and confidence. Every contribution helps cover essentials like equipment, uniforms, safe practice spaces, game fees, and support for families who need a hand. 🏈By giving today, you’re standing beside Hilltop Cowboys athletes as they grow through hard work, friendship, and community pride. Thank you for investing in our kids and their future. 🤝All donations are tax deductible. Proposed Sponsorship LevelsBronze Sponsor – $2,500 Supports ¼ of the organization; uniforms + gear for one age level.Promotion/ advertisement on Hilltop Cowboys media outletsSilver Sponsor – $5,000 Supports half the organization; uniforms + equipment for two levels.Promotion/ advertisement on Hilltop Cowboys media outletsGold Sponsor – $10,000 Fully outfits all four age levels within one program.Uniforms made with your company’s emblem/ logo Promotion/ advertisement on Hilltop Cowboys media outletsPlatinum Community Champion – $25,000 Supports the entire organization — all football + cheer teams.Uniforms/ Helmet Decor made with your company’s emblem/ logoWarmups/ duffel bags made with your company’s emblem/ logoPromotion/ advertisement on Hilltop Cowboys media outlets
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Hilltop Cowboys Senior cheerleading fundraiser
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Hilltop Cowboys Senior cheerleading fundraiser
Gear up with spirit wear and help our Hilltop Cowboys Senior Cheerleaders finish strong. Every item you purchase supports our cheer competitions, travel costs, and safe practice spaces for our athletes 🤠Your purchase keeps our cheerleaders on the sidelines, leading crowds, building confidence, and mentoring younger squads. Thank you for backing their hard work and keeping our youth sports community going. 📣
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2026 Hilltop Cowboys Registration
Donation
2026 Hilltop Cowboys Registration
Please use this campaign to pay your 2026 football and cheerleading fees. Early bird Registration Fees:- $125 for football- $350 for cheerFootball players are required to pay an additional $50 to use our helmets and shoulder pads for the season before equipment is passed out.Participants whose fees are not paid will not receive equipment. FUNDRAISING IS AVAILABLE NOW. Please begin making payments so everyone is paid before June.First conditioning is April 4, 2026 at Rhodes Park from 12:30pm to 2:30pm
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/hilltop.cowboys?mibextid=lqqj4d

Contact information

[email protected]
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