Hilltop Cowboys Athletic Association

Donation

Community Partnership Donations - Supporting Youth

Your partnership keeps our youth on the field, learning teamwork, discipline, and confidence. Every contribution helps cover essentials like equipment, uniforms, safe practice spaces, game fees, and support for families who need a hand. 🏈By giving today, you’re standing beside Hilltop Cowboys athletes as they grow through hard work, friendship, and community pride. Thank you for investing in our kids and their future. 🤝All donations are tax deductible. Proposed Sponsorship LevelsBronze Sponsor – $2,500 Supports ¼ of the organization; uniforms + gear for one age level.Promotion/ advertisement on Hilltop Cowboys media outletsSilver Sponsor – $5,000 Supports half the organization; uniforms + equipment for two levels.Promotion/ advertisement on Hilltop Cowboys media outletsGold Sponsor – $10,000 Fully outfits all four age levels within one program.Uniforms made with your company’s emblem/ logo Promotion/ advertisement on Hilltop Cowboys media outletsPlatinum Community Champion – $25,000 Supports the entire organization — all football + cheer teams.Uniforms/ Helmet Decor made with your company’s emblem/ logoWarmups/ duffel bags made with your company’s emblem/ logoPromotion/ advertisement on Hilltop Cowboys media outlets