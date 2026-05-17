Hispanic Cultural Affairs Alliance

Hispanic Cultural Affairs Alliance

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Our mission

The Hispanic Cultural Affairs Alliance promotes Hispanic culture and community engagement through events and initiatives that celebrate diversity, foster inclusion, and empower individuals to connect and thrive together.
Events
Events
Amigos of the parade & Participation
Custom
Amigos of the parade & Participation
May 17, 12:00 PM - May 20, 8:00 PM EDT
Learn more
A Night Out for a Cause
Event
A Night Out for a Cause
Sep 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
9 Railroad Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://sites.google.com/view/hcaaparade/home

Contact information

[email protected]
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