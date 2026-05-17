Hispanic Cultural Affairs Alliance
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Our mission
The Hispanic Cultural Affairs Alliance promotes Hispanic culture and community engagement through events and initiatives that celebrate diversity, foster inclusion, and empower individuals to connect and thrive together.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Custom
Amigos of the parade & Participation
May 17, 12:00 PM - May 20, 8:00 PM EDT
Learn more
Event
A Night Out for a Cause
Sep 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
9 Railroad Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://sites.google.com/view/hcaaparade/home
Contact information
[email protected]
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