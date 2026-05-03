Hmong International Center for Arts, Recreation, and Education
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Our mission
The Hmong International Center for Arts, Recreation, and Education empowers the Hmong community through cultural education, arts, and recreational activities, fostering pride in heritage and inspiring future generations.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 Hmong Educators Gala
May 2, 6:00 - 8:30 PM PDT
4927 E McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA 93727, USA
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577540870829
Contact information
[email protected]
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