Hmong International Center for Arts, Recreation, and Education

Hmong International Center for Arts, Recreation, and Education

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Our mission

The Hmong International Center for Arts, Recreation, and Education empowers the Hmong community through cultural education, arts, and recreational activities, fostering pride in heritage and inspiring future generations.
Past events
Past events
2026 Hmong Educators Gala
Event
2026 Hmong Educators Gala
May 2, 6:00 - 8:30 PM PDT
4927 E McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA 93727, USA

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577540870829

Contact information

[email protected]
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