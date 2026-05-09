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HMAC Projects Fund

The Hmong Menomonie Alliance Church is excited to launch this campaign to support several important projects that will strengthen our church and better serve our community. Funds raised will help create a safe and welcoming nursery indoor playground for our youngest members, improve our gym with updated floors and walls for youth and family activities, and provide benevolence funding to assist individuals and families facing hardship. We also plan to upgrade our microphones to improve sound quality during services and events, and invest in an outdoor tent to expand our ability to host gatherings and community programs. In addition, we aim to re-pave our parking lot for safer access and complete much-needed bathroom renovations to ensure comfort and accessibility for everyone. Every purchase you make directly contributes to these efforts, helping us build a space where people can gather, grow, and support one another. Together, your support allows us to continue our mission of serving, uplifting, and caring for our community.