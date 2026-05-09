Hmong Menomonie Alliance Church
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Hmong Menomonie Alliance Church

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Hmong Menomonie Alliance Church

Our mission

Hmong Menomonie Alliance Church fosters community and faith through worship, outreach, and youth programs. We aim to connect individuals to Jesus Christ and support our Hmong culture while empowering the next generation through meaningful activities.
Past events
Past events
Eggroll Sale Walk-In (May 8 & 9, 2026)
Event
Eggroll Sale Walk-In (May 8 & 9, 2026)
May 8 - May 10 | 3 dates & times
E5555 School St, Menomonie, WI 54751, USA
HMAC Spring Eggroll Fundraiser
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HMAC Spring Eggroll Fundraiser
May 8 - May 9 | 2 dates & times
E5555 School St, Menomonie, WI 54751, USA
Youth Pho Fundraiser
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Youth Pho Fundraiser
Apr 5, 4:00 AM - Apr 12, 11:00 PM CDT
E5555 School St, Menomonie, WI 54751, USA
HMAC Youth Eggroll Fundraiser
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HMAC Youth Eggroll Fundraiser
Feb 26, 6:00 AM - Feb 28, 11:55 PM CST
HMAC True North VBS 2025
Event
HMAC True North VBS 2025
Aug 4, 6:00 PM - Aug 8, 8:00 PM CDT
E5555 School St, Menomonie, WI 54751, USA
More ways to support us
Building Renovations
Donation
Building Renovations
The building renovations at Hmong Menomonie Alliance Church are more than just updates—they reflect the heart and growth of its congregation. As more families gather each week, the need for space has become a shared experience, from full worship services to children learning and building friendships. Expanding the worship area will make room for everyone to come together, while improved children’s ministry spaces will give the next generation a safe and welcoming place to grow in faith. An updated kitchen will also support meals and fellowship, which are an important part of connection in the church community. These renovations are a meaningful step forward, shaped by the needs, relationships, and vision of the people who call this church home.
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HMAC Projects Fund
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HMAC Projects Fund
The Hmong Menomonie Alliance Church is excited to launch this campaign to support several important projects that will strengthen our church and better serve our community. Funds raised will help create a safe and welcoming nursery indoor playground for our youngest members, improve our gym with updated floors and walls for youth and family activities, and provide benevolence funding to assist individuals and families facing hardship. We also plan to upgrade our microphones to improve sound quality during services and events, and invest in an outdoor tent to expand our ability to host gatherings and community programs. In addition, we aim to re-pave our parking lot for safer access and complete much-needed bathroom renovations to ensure comfort and accessibility for everyone. Every purchase you make directly contributes to these efforts, helping us build a space where people can gather, grow, and support one another. Together, your support allows us to continue our mission of serving, uplifting, and caring for our community.
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Snack Bar
Donation
Snack Bar
Please help support our HMAC Youth raise funds to attend City of Lights, a Hmong Alliance Youth Retreat that helps equip and connect youth to Jesus Christ. Thank you for your support and standing with our youth and church community!
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City of Lights
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City of Lights
City of Lights is a Region 6 Hmong Alliance Youth Retreat set out to equip and connect our youth groups to Jesus Christ and other youth groups.
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Our website

https://hmalliance.churchcenter.com/home

Contact information

[email protected]
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