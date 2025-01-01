Hmong National Baptist Church Inc

Donation

Standing Stones Envelope Fundraiser 2026

Note: During the payment process you will be asked to tip 17%. You can click on the drop down and update it to custom and change the contribution amount to 0.Every donation goes directly toward making camp possible—covering the cost of our location and helping us create the best experience for everyone. We want to be transparent that camp this year is a big investment for both you and us, but we believe that when we come together as the body of Christ, God will provide exactly what we need