HNR Phoenix PTO
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HNR Phoenix PTO

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HNR Phoenix PTO

Our mission

HNR Phoenix PTO supports our school community by enhancing educational experiences through fundraising, events, and volunteer opportunities, fostering a collaborative environment for students, families, and educators to thrive together.
More ways to support us
HNR Blanket Sale
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HNR Blanket Sale
HNR Blanket SaleChristmas is around the corner and the HNR PTO is once again offering our HNR blankets as a stocking stuffer or easy gift for your child! We will help be your elves and offer options for you to pick up your blanket without your child(ren) finding out!Please know that each purchase of an HNR blanket directly supports our students and staff at HNR. Proceeds help fund engaging school programs, pay for busing to the Homecoming Parade and other field trips, fund classroom wish list items, and overall help support the students and staff at HNR. By buying a blanket, you're contributing to resources that benefit every student. Your support keeps our community warm and our programs thriving. Thank you for being part of the HNR Phoenix family.
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Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week 2026
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Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week 2026
$540 of $600 goal
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HNR Phoenix Flower Sale 2026
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HNR Phoenix Flower Sale 2026
Brighten your home and garden while supporting the HNR Phoenix PTO! We're selling beautiful, vibrant flowers from Black's Nursery- just in time for your spring planting! Every purchase helps fund important programs and events for our students and teachers, such as money toward the cost of field trips, Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week, teacher classroom requests, 8th grade T-Shirts, and scholarships for HNR alumni!FLOWER PICK UP WILL BE WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026 at Woodlawn Park Pavilion (next to HNR Elementary) from 3:00-5:00 pm. All flowers MUST be picked up that day!All orders are due April 7, 2026. Online orders must be ordered and paid for by credit card through Zeffy. Zeffy does have a "recommended" processing fee for credit card, but please note that you can change the recommended fee using the sliding tool. Zeffy does NOT charge PTO directly for any processing fees.When placing your online order, you MUST include the name of whomever will be picking up your order. Please include the FIRST and LAST name ! If it will be a family member who is part of the HNR School District picking up your order with other orders, please be sure to put their name down. If you will be picking up the order yourself on May 13, please put your first and last name to ensure that your order is ready for you at pick up!
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/groups/324651518252204/?ref=share&mibextid=nsmwbt

Contact information

[email protected]
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