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HNR Phoenix Flower Sale 2026

Brighten your home and garden while supporting the HNR Phoenix PTO! We're selling beautiful, vibrant flowers from Black's Nursery- just in time for your spring planting! Every purchase helps fund important programs and events for our students and teachers, such as money toward the cost of field trips, Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week, teacher classroom requests, 8th grade T-Shirts, and scholarships for HNR alumni!FLOWER PICK UP WILL BE WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026 at Woodlawn Park Pavilion (next to HNR Elementary) from 3:00-5:00 pm. All flowers MUST be picked up that day!All orders are due April 7, 2026. Online orders must be ordered and paid for by credit card through Zeffy. Zeffy does have a "recommended" processing fee for credit card, but please note that you can change the recommended fee using the sliding tool. Zeffy does NOT charge PTO directly for any processing fees.When placing your online order, you MUST include the name of whomever will be picking up your order. Please include the FIRST and LAST name ! If it will be a family member who is part of the HNR School District picking up your order with other orders, please be sure to put their name down. If you will be picking up the order yourself on May 13, please put your first and last name to ensure that your order is ready for you at pick up!