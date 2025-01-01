Holy Names Music Center

Donation

💸 Invest in the Future of Music: Support the Holy Names Scholarship Fund

When you contribute to the Holy Names Scholarship Fund, you’re not just giving a financial donation—you’re investing in the future of young musicians. Your support provides crucial financial aid for students who might not otherwise have access to quality music education. Whether it's helping a student afford lessons or recognizing exceptional talent through our Talent Grant, your contribution ensures that every promising musician has the opportunity to grow, develop, and pursue their passion for music.By donating, you directly impact the lives of our students, giving them the tools they need to thrive and inspiring the next generation of artists. Every gift brings us closer to achieving our mission: to nurture talent, foster creativity, and make music education accessible to all.