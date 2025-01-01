Holy Names Music Center
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Holy Names Music Center

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Holy Names Music Center

Our mission

Holy Names Music Center fosters community through music education, nurturing artistry and personal growth for all ages. We create an environment where individuals can explore their musical talents and connect with others through the joy of music.
More ways to support us
🏫 Ensuring 🎶 Music for Generations
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🏫 Ensuring 🎶 Music for Generations
$125,389 of $50,000 goal
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Holy Names Music Center - Sponsorship and Advertising
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Holy Names Music Center - Sponsorship and Advertising
Sponsorship & AdvertisingSupport the joy of music at Holy Names Music Center! Your sponsorship helps fund scholarships and programs, enriching a diverse community of music learners. Together, we bring music education to more lives—one note at a time.Opportunities include:Advertising: Purchase advertisements featured in our annual programs, on our website, and across our social media platforms.Event & Department Sponsorship: Make a donation to support specific departments or needs—such as financial aid, event funding, piano repair, and more—or contribute to the school’s general wellbeing. Sponsors are recognized on our website’s Supporters page.
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💸 Invest in the Future of Music: Support the Holy Names Scholarship Fund
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💸 Invest in the Future of Music: Support the Holy Names Scholarship Fund
When you contribute to the Holy Names Scholarship Fund, you’re not just giving a financial donation—you’re investing in the future of young musicians. Your support provides crucial financial aid for students who might not otherwise have access to quality music education. Whether it's helping a student afford lessons or recognizing exceptional talent through our Talent Grant, your contribution ensures that every promising musician has the opportunity to grow, develop, and pursue their passion for music.By donating, you directly impact the lives of our students, giving them the tools they need to thrive and inspiring the next generation of artists. Every gift brings us closer to achieving our mission: to nurture talent, foster creativity, and make music education accessible to all.
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Our website

https://www.hnmc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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