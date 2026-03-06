Hoofprints To Heal Therapy Center Inc

Donation

Donate to Change Lives

Your gift brings calm, connection, and confidence to our riders and families. At Hoofprints To Heal Therapy Center, children and adults facing emotional and developmental challenges work alongside our therapy horses to build trust, practice new skills, and experience a quiet kind of healing.Every donation helps keep equine-assisted sessions and programs Hoofprints to Heal Thearpy Center accessible and welcoming. Thank you for supporting the healing power of horse and human working together.