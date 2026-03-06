Hoofprints To Heal Therapy Center Inc

Hoofprints To Heal Therapy Center Inc

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Our mission

Hoofprints To Heal Therapy Center Inc provides therapeutic programs that connect individuals facing emotional and developmental challenges with therapy horses, promoting healing and personal growth through equine-assisted activities.
Past events
Past events
Mechanical Bull
Custom
Mechanical Bull
Mar 6, 4:00 PM - Mar 8, 8:00 PM EDT
Raffle Basket Tickets
Custom
Raffle Basket Tickets
Mar 6, 4:00 PM - Mar 8, 8:00 PM EDT
28492 Soaring Hawk Ln, Brooksville, FL 34602, USA
Boots & Blessings
Event
Boots & Blessings
Mar 7, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EST
28492 Soaring Hawk Ln, Brooksville, FL 34602, USA
Yoga at the Ranch
Event
Yoga at the Ranch
Jan 17, 11:00 - 1:00 PM EST
28492 Soaring Hawk Ln, Brooksville, FL 34602, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
Your gift brings calm, connection, and confidence to our riders and families. At Hoofprints To Heal Therapy Center, children and adults facing emotional and developmental challenges work alongside our therapy horses to build trust, practice new skills, and experience a quiet kind of healing.Every donation helps keep equine-assisted sessions and programs Hoofprints to Heal Thearpy Center accessible and welcoming. Thank you for supporting the healing power of horse and human working together.
Donate today

Our website

https://h2htherapy.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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