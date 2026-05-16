Hope Mills Church of God

Hope Mills Church of God

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Hope Mills Church of God fosters spiritual growth through community engagement and faith-based activities, empowering individuals to deepen their relationship with Jesus while supporting youth initiatives like retreats and outreach programs.
Past events
Past events
Golf Tournament
Event
Golf Tournament
May 16, 8:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
2126 Cypress Lakes Rd, Hope Mills, NC 28348, USA
Pasta With A Purpose
Event
Pasta With A Purpose
Feb 15, 5:00 - 6:00 PM EST
4830 Cameron Rd, Hope Mills, NC 28348, USA
More ways to support us
Hope Kids EPIC Hope Hop
Donation
Hope Kids EPIC Hope Hop
Are you attending EPIC Hope Hop? Yes?!?! IT'S FREE! You are still welcomed to donate to Hope Kids!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.hopemillscog.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by