Hope Mills Church of God fosters spiritual growth through community engagement and faith-based activities, empowering individuals to deepen their relationship with Jesus while supporting youth initiatives like retreats and outreach programs.
Past events
Past events
Event
Golf Tournament
May 16, 8:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
2126 Cypress Lakes Rd, Hope Mills, NC 28348, USA
Event
Pasta With A Purpose
Feb 15, 5:00 - 6:00 PM EST
4830 Cameron Rd, Hope Mills, NC 28348, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Hope Kids EPIC Hope Hop
Are you attending EPIC Hope Hop? Yes?!?! IT'S FREE! You are still welcomed to donate to Hope Kids!