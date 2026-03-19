Hope Survives
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Hope Survives

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Hope Survives

Our mission

We offer a compassionate community for anyone impacted by brain injury (post-concussion, TBI, ABI, stroke, aneurysm, & more). Through connection, resources, & programs, we support individuals & families so they don’t have to navigate this alone.
Events
Events
Event
Money Skills for a Stronger You
May 21, 1:00 PM - Jun 11, 2:00 PM EDT
Get your tickets
Event
Poetry & Expression Workshop
Jun 25, 2:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
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Event
Creating Your Own Maps for Task Completion
Sep 18, 1:30 - 2:30 PM EDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Support Hope Survives
Together, We Can Build Hope Every person impacted by brain injury deserves connection, dignity, and steady support. Hope Survives exists to offer compassionate community and practical resources - but we cannot do this work without you.Your support makes this possible:A one-time gift helps expand programs, provide resources, and keep our community accessible to those who need it.By becoming a Hope Sustainer with a monthly gift, you help create consistent support for individuals and families navigating brain injury throughout the year.Whether it’s $5 a month or a gift of any amount today, your generosity helps ensure no one has to navigate this alone.Because of you, we can provide:Spaces for individuals and loved ones to connectPrograms and resources grounded in dignity and careOngoing community that meets people where they areYour support is more than a donation. It is a commitment to connection, compassion, and shared strength.Become a Hope SustainerHope isn’t just a moment - it’s built over time. As a Hope Sustainer, your monthly gift provides steady, reliable support for individuals and families impacted by brain injury.Your generosity helps keep programs accessible, fosters community connection, and sustains faith-informed support while welcoming people of all backgrounds.Join us in building hope - together.With gratitude and hope,The Hope Survives Team
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Donation
Hope Survives Podcast Support
Have you or someone you love been impacted by traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke, concussion, or acquired brain injury (ABI)?The Hope Survives Podcast offers thoughtful conversations, practical tools, and real stories from individuals navigating life after brain injury. Hosted by brain injury advocate and singer-songwriter Cristabelle Braden, each episode creates space for learning, connection, and encouragement.This podcast is available free of charge across major platforms, ensuring access for anyone who may benefit.Your support helps sustain production, expand reach, and keep this resource accessible to our community.
Donate today
Donation
Sponsor an Artist
Give the Gift of Art Support Creativity. Foster Connection.At Hope Survives, we offer art workshops at no cost so individuals and families impacted by brain injury can participate without financial barriers.While workshops are free, many participants need help covering the cost of art supplies. Your sponsorship helps ensure they have what they need to fully take part.Why Sponsor?Creative expression can offer space to reflect, connect, and simply be. By sponsoring an art supply kit, you help remove barriers and make participation possible for someone in our community.How Your Gift Helps💙 $20 – Provides a basic art supply kit🎨 $40 – Covers a full workshop experience with materials🌟 Custom Amount – Expands access for additional participantsEvery gift directly supports workshop materials and keeps our programs accessible.Make an Impact TodaySponsor an art kit and help create space for connection, creativity, and community.
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Our website

https://hopesurvives.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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