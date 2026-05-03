House Of Healing Inc
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House Of Healing Inc
Our mission
House of Healing's corporate mission is to provide a comprehensive educational and social support system that will build the capacity of individuals, unify families, and strengthen communities.
Events
Events
Event
The Faith, Hope, & Charity Tour
Jun 26, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
1202 N Camp St, Seguin, TX 78155, USA
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Event
The Disciple Intensive
Mar 5, 6:00 PM - Aug 20, 7:30 PM CDT
313 W Nolte St, Seguin, TX 78155, USA
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More ways to support us
Donation
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Our website
https://www.houseofhealingfl.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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