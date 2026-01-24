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Ambassadors Fellowship Inc/House of Judah Ministries Online Shop

Thank you for visiting Ambassadors Fellowship Inc & House of Judah Ministries Online ShopWe are a Christian ministry that gives back to those in need. A % of All Purchases are used to give back to a ministry or organization. Prices includes shipping fees.Please know that your purchase is going to a good cause and will help those in need.Benin Handmade Purses, Fans & More: 100% of Profits will go to Ambassador Fellowship Inc. Ambassadors Fellowship Inc. (AFI) is an international, interdenominational mission agency that seeks to extend the kingdom of God throughout the world especially in the areas that are least reached or unreached with the gospel.T-Shirts: 50% of Profits from purchases are for the House of Judah's Belizean Ministry & Outreach Programs. These profits will go towards the youths, seniors, housing, scholarships, grants, partnerships with community organizations to drive sustainable change and provide the needs to the less fortunate.Other Products: SHOP% of Profits from Products purchased will go towards Ambassadors Fellowship Inc, House of Judah's Belize Ministry & Outreach Programs and other organizations.