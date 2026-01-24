House of Judah Ministries
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House of Judah Ministries

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House of Judah Ministries

Our mission

House of Judah Ministries empowers individuals through spiritual growth, community support, and outreach programs, fostering unity and faith across diverse cultures. Their mission is to spread love and hope, transforming lives through Christ-centered initiatives.
Past events
Past events
House of Judah Ministries 25th Anniversary Celebration!!
Event
House of Judah Ministries 25th Anniversary Celebration!!
Jan 24, 3:30 - 7:00 PM PST
10769 Hole Ave #1, Riverside, CA 92505, USA
More ways to support us
Support Missions by Donating to make a difference! Fundraising for ALL upcoming Mission Trips >> For the Greater Glory of G-d!
Donation
Support Missions by Donating to make a difference! Fundraising for ALL upcoming Mission Trips >> For the Greater Glory of G-d!
$655 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
BELIZE FUND!!! Donate to make a difference: (Ongoing)
Donation
BELIZE FUND!!! Donate to make a difference: (Ongoing)
$100 of $2,000,000 goal
Donate today
Ambassadors Fellowship Inc/House of Judah Ministries Online Shop
Shop
Ambassadors Fellowship Inc/House of Judah Ministries Online Shop
Thank you for visiting Ambassadors Fellowship Inc & House of Judah Ministries Online ShopWe are a Christian ministry that gives back to those in need. A % of All Purchases are used to give back to a ministry or organization. Prices includes shipping fees.Please know that your purchase is going to a good cause and will help those in need.Benin Handmade Purses, Fans & More: 100% of Profits will go to Ambassador Fellowship Inc. Ambassadors Fellowship Inc. (AFI) is an international, interdenominational mission agency that seeks to extend the kingdom of God throughout the world especially in the areas that are least reached or unreached with the gospel.T-Shirts: 50% of Profits from purchases are for the House of Judah's Belizean Ministry & Outreach Programs. These profits will go towards the youths, seniors, housing, scholarships, grants, partnerships with community organizations to drive sustainable change and provide the needs to the less fortunate.Other Products: SHOP% of Profits from Products purchased will go towards Ambassadors Fellowship Inc, House of Judah's Belize Ministry & Outreach Programs and other organizations.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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