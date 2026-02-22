Houston International Christian Church Inc
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Houston International Christian Church Inc

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Houston International Christian Church Inc

Our mission

Houston International Christian Church Inc fosters community through faith, empowering individuals to grow spiritually and support one another. Their mission is to inspire hope and strength in Christ, promoting love and service within the community.
Past events
Past events
The Ultimate Staycation Raffle
Raffle
The Ultimate Staycation Raffle
Feb 22, 12:00 AM - Mar 29, 12:26 PM CDT
Houston ICC Presents: Women’s Day 2026 - Noble Heart
Event
Houston ICC Presents: Women’s Day 2026 - Noble Heart
Mar 29, 10:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
1 Sylvan Beach Dr, La Porte, TX 77571, USA
Prepared to Launch Revival 2025 - Married Retreat
Event
Prepared to Launch Revival 2025 - Married Retreat
Dec 5, 7:00 PM - Dec 7, 2:00 PM CST
235 Chain-O-Lakes Resort, Cleveland, TX 77327, USA
Prepared to Launch Married Retreat Room Payments
Event
Prepared to Launch Married Retreat Room Payments
Dec 5, 5:00 PM - Dec 7, 1:00 PM CST
235 Chain-O-Lakes Resort, Cleveland, TX 77327, USA
More ways to support us
Missions
Donation
Missions
This form will be used to submit all missions money. You can select a prefilled amount or type in the amount you would like to give.
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Benevolence
Donation
Benevolence
This form will be used for benevolence payments. Benevolence is way to give back to those that are in need within the church or community.
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Contribution
Donation
Contribution
This form will be used to give weekly contribution. This platform will be used instead of PayPal. You can selected a prepopulated amount or you can type in the amount you would like to contribute.
Donate today

Our website

https://houstonicc.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
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