Houston International Christian Church Inc fosters community through faith, empowering individuals to grow spiritually and support one another. Their mission is to inspire hope and strength in Christ, promoting love and service within the community.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
The Ultimate Staycation Raffle
Feb 22, 12:00 AM - Mar 29, 12:26 PM CDT
Event
Houston ICC Presents: Women’s Day 2026 - Noble Heart
Mar 29, 10:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
1 Sylvan Beach Dr, La Porte, TX 77571, USA
Event
Prepared to Launch Revival 2025 - Married Retreat
Dec 5, 7:00 PM - Dec 7, 2:00 PM CST
235 Chain-O-Lakes Resort, Cleveland, TX 77327, USA
Event
Prepared to Launch Married Retreat Room Payments
Dec 5, 5:00 PM - Dec 7, 1:00 PM CST
235 Chain-O-Lakes Resort, Cleveland, TX 77327, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Missions
This form will be used to submit all missions money. You can select a prefilled amount or type in the amount you would like to give.