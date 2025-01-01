Howard University Alumni Club of Greater Philadelphia
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Our mission
The Howard University Alumni Club of Greater Philadelphia fosters community among alumni, supporting incoming HBCU freshmen through events like the Summertime in the City Day Party, which raises funds for their annual Freshman Send-Off program.
Events
Events
Event
Summertime in the City Day Party 2026
Jun 6, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
459 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
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Contact information
[email protected]
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