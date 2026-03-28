HR-4U INC.
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HR-4U INC.
Our mission
HR-4U INC. empowers individuals through culinary training, fostering entrepreneurship and community upliftment. Their mission is to transform lives by equipping students with skills to create sustainable businesses and promote positive change.
Past events
Past events
Event
2nd Annual Cooking UP Change
Mar 28, 4:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
307 W 38th St suite 1505, New York, NY 10018, USA
Event
2nd Annual Feed4GOOD
Oct 10, 12:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
Our website
https://hr-4u.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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