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HUB 302 Bowling T-shirts

You have been waiting and we have answered your call!Our Thursday night bowling events have become a favorite for peers and caregivers! How better to show our team spirit then by having HUB 302 personalized bowling T-shirts!Brand: District Perfect Blend T-shirtsColor: Heather GreyMaterial: 90% cotton and 10% polyester Blend; short sleeve*Tear out tags for sensory issuesA huge thank you to Blue Hen Signs & Designs for helping us with the design and specifics!Happy shopping! 🌟HUB 302