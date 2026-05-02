HUB 302 empowers individuals through community engagement and support, focusing on mental health and wellness. They provide resources, activities, and events to foster connection and resilience, creating a nurturing environment for all.
Past events
Past events
Event
May the Fourth Be With You Party
May 2, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
523 S State St, Dover, DE 19901, USA
Event
Bingo Fundraiser April 2026
Apr 11, 1:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
523 S State St, Dover, DE 19901, USA
Event
Plug Into Your Power Workshop for Peers
Jan 18, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EST
Kent County Administration Building, 555 S. Bay Rd, Dover, DE
More ways to support us
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HUB 302 Bowling T-shirts
You have been waiting and we have answered your call!Our Thursday night bowling events have become a favorite for peers and caregivers! How better to show our team spirit then by having HUB 302 personalized bowling T-shirts!Brand: District Perfect Blend T-shirtsColor: Heather GreyMaterial: 90% cotton and 10% polyester Blend; short sleeve*Tear out tags for sensory issuesA huge thank you to Blue Hen Signs & Designs for helping us with the design and specifics!Happy shopping! 🌟HUB 302