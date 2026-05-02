HUB 302
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HUB 302

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HUB 302

Our mission

HUB 302 empowers individuals through community engagement and support, focusing on mental health and wellness. They provide resources, activities, and events to foster connection and resilience, creating a nurturing environment for all.
Past events
Past events
May the Fourth Be With You Party
Event
May the Fourth Be With You Party
May 2, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
523 S State St, Dover, DE 19901, USA
Bingo Fundraiser April 2026
Event
Bingo Fundraiser April 2026
Apr 11, 1:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
523 S State St, Dover, DE 19901, USA
Plug Into Your Power Workshop for Peers
Event
Plug Into Your Power Workshop for Peers
Jan 18, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EST
Kent County Administration Building, 555 S. Bay Rd, Dover, DE
More ways to support us
HUB 302 Bowling T-shirts
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HUB 302 Bowling T-shirts
You have been waiting and we have answered your call!Our Thursday night bowling events have become a favorite for peers and caregivers! How better to show our team spirit then by having HUB 302 personalized bowling T-shirts!Brand: District Perfect Blend T-shirtsColor: Heather GreyMaterial: 90% cotton and 10% polyester Blend; short sleeve*Tear out tags for sensory issuesA huge thank you to Blue Hen Signs & Designs for helping us with the design and specifics!Happy shopping! 🌟HUB 302
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Our website

https://hub302.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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