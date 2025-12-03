Hudson Valley Thirsty Minds Inc

Hudson Valley Thirsty Minds Inc

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Our mission

Hudson Valley Thirsty Minds Inc fosters lifelong learning through community engagement and educational initiatives, supporting a strong school cooperative in the Hudson Valley. Join us in celebrating connection, ideas, and fun!
Events
Events
END OF YEAR BBQ
Event
END OF YEAR BBQ
Jun 24, 11:00 AM - Jun 25, 3:00 PM EDT
40 Creamery Rd, Stanfordville, NY 12581, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
HVTM Family Membership
Membership
HVTM Family Membership
HVTM is a not-for-profit cooperative. The family fee for the 2025-2026 school year is charged per family. It covers the cooperative's insurance and rental spaces, legal costs, basic class materials, cleaning and building supplies, and portions of special activity and event costs. It does not cover instructor material fees, outside instructors, field trip costs, and portions of special activity and event costs, which are all collected as needed. Our cooperative runs meaningful fundraiser programs one to six times per school year. When surplus funds are available, they are held in a dedicated bank account and applied toward events, per board members’ approval.
View membership

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/hvthirstymindshsc

Contact information

[email protected]
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