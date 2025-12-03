Hudson Valley Thirsty Minds Inc

Membership

HVTM Family Membership

HVTM is a not-for-profit cooperative. The family fee for the 2025-2026 school year is charged per family. It covers the cooperative's insurance and rental spaces, legal costs, basic class materials, cleaning and building supplies, and portions of special activity and event costs. It does not cover instructor material fees, outside instructors, field trip costs, and portions of special activity and event costs, which are all collected as needed. Our cooperative runs meaningful fundraiser programs one to six times per school year. When surplus funds are available, they are held in a dedicated bank account and applied toward events, per board members’ approval.