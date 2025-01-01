Hyde Park Cats

Hyde Park Cats

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Our mission

Hyde Park Cats is dedicated to rescuing, providing medical care, and finding loving homes for homeless cats and kittens in our community. We strive to improve their lives through compassionate care and community engagement.
More ways to support us
Hyde Park Cats Caturday Raffle
Raffle
Hyde Park Cats Caturday Raffle
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Spring Pet Photo Contest Voting
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Spring Pet Photo Contest Voting
🎉 It is time to VOTE for your favorite pet in the Hyde Park Cats Spring Pet Photo Contest! Vote as many times as you like! One dollar = one vote! Voting will remain open until Monday April 20th. All donations will go towards supporting the cats in the Hyde Park Cats programs.Top 3 winners receive prizes!First prize: $100 giftcard to All About Vibe, where you can order a custom pet pillowSecond prize: $50 giftcard to 57th Street BooksThird prize: $25 giftcard to Build Coffee (at 61st and Blackstone)Note that up to 100 votes (i.e., $100) can be submitted per photo per transaction. If you would like to vote more than 100 times for a pet, please submit multiple transactions. Thank you!
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2026 LifeTime Hyde Park Half Marathon
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2026 LifeTime Hyde Park Half Marathon
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Our website

https://hydeparkcats.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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