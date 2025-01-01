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Spring Pet Photo Contest Voting

🎉 It is time to VOTE for your favorite pet in the Hyde Park Cats Spring Pet Photo Contest! Vote as many times as you like! One dollar = one vote! Voting will remain open until Monday April 20th. All donations will go towards supporting the cats in the Hyde Park Cats programs.Top 3 winners receive prizes!First prize: $100 giftcard to All About Vibe, where you can order a custom pet pillowSecond prize: $50 giftcard to 57th Street BooksThird prize: $25 giftcard to Build Coffee (at 61st and Blackstone)Note that up to 100 votes (i.e., $100) can be submitted per photo per transaction. If you would like to vote more than 100 times for a pet, please submit multiple transactions. Thank you!