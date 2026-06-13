Icg Foundation
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Icg Foundation
Our mission
ICG Foundation expands access to HIV prevention, testing, and care services, fostering community health and well-being. Through engaging events like Bold Bodies, they raise funds and awareness to support those affected by HIV in their community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Bold Bodies: Pride Edition
Jun 13, 1:00 - 4:15 PM EDT
49 24th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713, USA
Custom
Sponsorship: Bold Bodies
Jun 13, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
49 24th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713, USA
Auction
Icg Foundation's Bold Bodies Silent Auction
Jun 13, 4:00 PM EDT
Our website
https://www.icgfdn.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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