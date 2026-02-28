Idaho Hispanic Foundation

Donation

Bridges of Support / Puentes de Apoyo- Give. Support. Impact.

Your gift builds bridges of support / puentes de apoyo for families in Idaho. Every dollar helps our community access health services, essential resources, and financial guidance when it matters most. 🤝By giving today, you help a parent find resources, a student find their community and culture, and a family connect with trusted support in their own language. Thank you for standing with our comunidad and strengthening opportunity across Idaho.