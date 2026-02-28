Idaho Hispanic Foundation
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Idaho Hispanic Foundation

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Idaho Hispanic Foundation

Our mission

IHF supports the community by CONNECTING to essential resources, DEVELOPING skills, and foster growth through EMPOWERING programs. We provide access to crucial health & wellness services and offer educational workshops and engaging cultural programs.
Events
Events
Mujeres de Impacto – Empowering Latinas for Community Well-Being
Event
Mujeres de Impacto – Empowering Latinas for Community Well-Being
May 9 - Jan 30 | 9 dates & times
315 Stampede Dr, Nampa, ID 83687, USA
Get your tickets
Conexiones: Business Growth Series
Event
Conexiones: Business Growth Series
Apr 1, 6:30 PM - Nov 4, 7:30 PM MST
315 Stampede Dr, Nampa, ID 83687, USA
Get your tickets
Clases de Ingles
Event
Clases de Ingles
Jan 26, 4:00 PM - Nov 30, 4:00 PM MST
315 Stampede Dr, Nampa, ID 83687, USA
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Folklore Macondo
Event
Folklore Macondo
Apr 8, 7:00 PM - May 7, 8:00 PM MDT
315 Stampede Dr, Nampa, ID 83687, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Bridges of Support / Puentes de Apoyo- Give. Support. Impact.
Donation
Bridges of Support / Puentes de Apoyo- Give. Support. Impact.
Your gift builds bridges of support / puentes de apoyo for families in Idaho. Every dollar helps our community access health services, essential resources, and financial guidance when it matters most. 🤝By giving today, you help a parent find resources, a student find their community and culture, and a family connect with trusted support in their own language. Thank you for standing with our comunidad and strengthening opportunity across Idaho.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.idahohispanicfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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