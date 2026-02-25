Idaho Manufacturing Alliance

Idaho Manufacturing Alliance

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Our mission

The Idaho Manufacturing Alliance unites and advocates for Idaho's manufacturing sector, fostering collaboration, innovation, and workforce development to enhance industry competitiveness and economic growth in the region.
Events
Events
Site Tour | Rocky Mountain Cutting LLC. | Boise
Event
Site Tour | Rocky Mountain Cutting LLC. | Boise
Jun 4, 10:00 - 11:00 AM MDT
9600 Bethel Ct, Boise, ID 83709, USA
Get your tickets
Site Tour | Packaging Corporation of America - PCA | Nampa
Event
Site Tour | Packaging Corporation of America - PCA | Nampa
Jul 29, 9:30 - 11:00 AM MDT
1808 E Chisholm Dr, Nampa, ID 83687, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
IMA Golf Tournament Shop
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IMA Golf Tournament Shop
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Our website

https://www.idmfg.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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