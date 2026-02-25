Idaho Manufacturing Alliance
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Our mission
The Idaho Manufacturing Alliance unites and advocates for Idaho's manufacturing sector, fostering collaboration, innovation, and workforce development to enhance industry competitiveness and economic growth in the region.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Site Tour | Rocky Mountain Cutting LLC. | Boise
Jun 4, 10:00 - 11:00 AM MDT
9600 Bethel Ct, Boise, ID 83709, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Site Tour | Packaging Corporation of America - PCA | Nampa
Jul 29, 9:30 - 11:00 AM MDT
1808 E Chisholm Dr, Nampa, ID 83687, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
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IMA Golf Tournament Shop
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Our website
https://www.idmfg.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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