IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL CASA DE REFUGIO

Donation

OFRENDA MISIONERA

Esta Ofrenda Misionera apoya el llamado de nuestra iglesia a brindar refugio espiritual y esperanza a familias cercanas y lejanas. Su donación nos ayuda a compartir el evangelio, visitar a quienes lo necesitan y fortalecer nuevas congregaciones. 🙏 Cada ofrenda se destina a la evangelización, la labor social y el crecimiento espiritual de la obra misionera a través de Casa de Refugio y La Asosiacion de Iglesias Maranatha. Gracias por acompañarnos como familia de la iglesia mientras servimos, oramos y caminamos junto a otros en la fe.ENGLISHThis donation supports our church’s call to bring spiritual refuge and hope to families near and far. Your gift helps us share the gospel, visit those in need, and strengthen new congregations. 🙏Each offering goes toward evangelism, community outreach, and spiritual growth of missions through Casa De Refugio and The Asosiation of Churches Maranatha. Thank you for standing with our church family as we serve, pray, and walk alongside others in faith.