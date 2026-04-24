IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL CASA DE REFUGIO

IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL CASA DE REFUGIO

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Our mission

Iglesia Pentecostal Casa De Refugio empowers the community through spiritual growth, outreach programs, and events like men's, women's and youth camps, fostering faith and fellowship among members while promoting a supportive environment for all.
Events
Events
Campamento De Damas "GUERRERAS REVESTIDAS DE PODER" 2026
Event
Campamento De Damas "GUERRERAS REVESTIDAS DE PODER" 2026
Sep 11, 5:00 PM - Sep 13, 11:00 AM EDT
276 Damascus Rd, Polk, PA 16342, USA
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"LOS PIONEROS" 2027
Event
"LOS PIONEROS" 2027
Apr 16, 3:00 PM - Apr 18, 10:00 AM EDT
276 Damascus Rd, Polk, PA 16342, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
AYUDA ESTE MINISTERIO CON $1 MENSUAL
Donation
AYUDA ESTE MINISTERIO CON $1 MENSUAL
SU GENEROSA CONTRIBUCIÓN NOS PERMITE PRESERVAR Y FORTALECER LA CASA DE DIOS. GRACIAS A SU APOYO, PODEMOS:Mantener el templo con dignidad y excelenciaMantener abiertas las puertas de la Casa de Dios para la adoración, la oración y la comuniónContinuar cumpliendo con la Gran Comisión al proclamar el Evangelio de CristoSostener la sagrada responsabilidad de predicar la poderosa y transformadora Palabra de DiosYOUR GENEROUS CONTRIBUTION ENABLES US TO PRESERVE AND STRENGTHEN THE HOUSE OF GOD. THROUGH YOUR SUPPORT, WE ARE ABLE TO:Maintain the temple with dignity and excellenceKeep the doors of God’s house open for worship, prayer, and fellowshipContinue fulfilling the Great Commission by proclaiming the Gospel of ChristUphold the sacred responsibility of preaching the powerful and transformative Word of God
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OFRENDA MISIONERA
Donation
OFRENDA MISIONERA
Esta Ofrenda Misionera apoya el llamado de nuestra iglesia a brindar refugio espiritual y esperanza a familias cercanas y lejanas. Su donación nos ayuda a compartir el evangelio, visitar a quienes lo necesitan y fortalecer nuevas congregaciones. 🙏 Cada ofrenda se destina a la evangelización, la labor social y el crecimiento espiritual de la obra misionera a través de Casa de Refugio y La Asosiacion de Iglesias Maranatha. Gracias por acompañarnos como familia de la iglesia mientras servimos, oramos y caminamos junto a otros en la fe.ENGLISHThis donation supports our church’s call to bring spiritual refuge and hope to families near and far. Your gift helps us share the gospel, visit those in need, and strengthen new congregations. 🙏Each offering goes toward evangelism, community outreach, and spiritual growth of missions through Casa De Refugio and The Asosiation of Churches Maranatha. Thank you for standing with our church family as we serve, pray, and walk alongside others in faith.
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Become a Sustaining Member of Our Faith Family
Membership
Become a Sustaining Member of Our Faith Family
Join our community of faithful givers! Your monthly support provides consistent funding for worship, ministries, and outreach programs that serve our congregation and community. Faithful giving, faithful impact 💖
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Contact information

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