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Igniting Opportunity: Higher Education Fund for Caribbean Students

The Ignite Jamaica Fund Higher Education Campaign invests in the next generation of Caribbean leaders by supporting college and university students across the United States, including international students from the Caribbean. Through the power of donor support, we provide scholarships, workforce development training, and paid internship opportunities that equip students to succeed academically and step confidently into their careers.Click here to view our current higher education impact!As a Philadelphia-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ignite Jamaica Fund is committed to expanding opportunity and removing barriers that limit the academic and professional growth of Caribbean youth, both locally and abroad. We connect students to mentorship, culturally relevant programming, and real-world experiences that prepare them to lead, innovate, and make meaningful contributions in their communities.Together, we are doing more than funding education, we are creating access, building leadership pipelines, and strengthening a global Caribbean network of changemakers for generations to come.