IIT Kanpur Foundation
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IIT Kanpur Foundation

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IIT Kanpur Foundation

Our mission

The IIT Kanpur Foundation empowers alumni to support future generations of innovators at IIT Kanpur through consistent giving. The mission is to enhance student experiences and opportunities, ensuring a lasting impact on education and research.
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Donation for IIT Kanpur
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Donation for IIT Kanpur
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MAGIK - Monthly Alumni Giving to IIT-Kanpur
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MAGIK - Monthly Alumni Giving to IIT-Kanpur
Through M.A.G.I.K. alumni have an opportunity to support their alma mater on a regular basis. This voluntary effort aims to benefit future students and enhance the overall impact of the institution. Let's empower a generation of innovators at IIT Kanpur through consistent monthly giving.Over a year, your monthly donation can provide students with:$15 covers medical & wellness needs$30 pays hostel/mess fees or support a laptop$60 enables competitions or sports participation$120 funds research or travel grant
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Our website

https://iitkfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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