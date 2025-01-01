IIT Kanpur Foundation

Donation

MAGIK - Monthly Alumni Giving to IIT-Kanpur

Through M.A.G.I.K. alumni have an opportunity to support their alma mater on a regular basis. This voluntary effort aims to benefit future students and enhance the overall impact of the institution. Let's empower a generation of innovators at IIT Kanpur through consistent monthly giving.Over a year, your monthly donation can provide students with:$15 covers medical & wellness needs$30 pays hostel/mess fees or support a laptop$60 enables competitions or sports participation$120 funds research or travel grant