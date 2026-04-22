Imagine Lone Star International Academy

Shop

ILSIA Teacher Appreciation

🍎 Teacher Appreciation Week is Coming! 🎉It’s time to start planning for Teacher Appreciation at ILSIA! We strive to make this special week simple and meaningful for all of our families. Instead of individual gifts, we ask that each family consider donating $20 per child as a collective gift to our amazing teachers and staff.These donations allow us to celebrate our educators all week long with thoughtful treats, meals, and surprises that brighten their days and show just how much they are appreciated.Thank you for helping us make Teacher Appreciation week extra special for the incredible staff who support and inspire our scholars every day!