Imagine Lone Star International Academy

5th Grade Dedication Yearbook Pages
How time flies! We are already into the second quarter and before you know it, your child willsoon embark on an exciting new journey into Middle School. To honor your fifth-grade eagle,you, grandparents, other relatives, and friends can send congratulation messages to a studentto let him/her know how proud you are of them and all their hard work!!This dedication page allows one picture and up to 400 keystrokes for your message and wouldbe an additional cost to the yearbook.