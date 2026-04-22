Imagine Lone Star International Academy
organization logo

Imagine Lone Star International Academy

Subscribe
Donate

Imagine Lone Star International Academy

Our mission

To build the community infrastructure and capital necessary to supplement both and future current needs in order to bridge the gap between our current success and our future "Project Horizon" growth.
Past events
Past events
FOC Concessions
Custom
FOC Concessions
Apr 22, 1:00 PM - Apr 25, 5:00 PM EDT
5301 Democracy Dr, Plano, TX 75024, USA
Spirit Wear and Snack Sale
Event
Spirit Wear and Snack Sale
Mar 14, 8:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
Annual Fall Festival
Event
Annual Fall Festival
Nov 8, 2:00 PM - Nov 22, 4:00 PM CST
$1 Spirit Wear Free Dress Fridays
Custom
$1 Spirit Wear Free Dress Fridays
Nov 20, 4:00 PM - Nov 21, 5:00 PM CST
More ways to support us
5th Grade Dedication Yearbook Pages
Shop
5th Grade Dedication Yearbook Pages
How time flies! We are already into the second quarter and before you know it, your child willsoon embark on an exciting new journey into Middle School. To honor your fifth-grade eagle,you, grandparents, other relatives, and friends can send congratulation messages to a studentto let him/her know how proud you are of them and all their hard work!!This dedication page allows one picture and up to 400 keystrokes for your message and wouldbe an additional cost to the yearbook.
View shop
ILSIA Teacher Appreciation
Shop
ILSIA Teacher Appreciation
🍎 Teacher Appreciation Week is Coming! 🎉It’s time to start planning for Teacher Appreciation at ILSIA! We strive to make this special week simple and meaningful for all of our families. Instead of individual gifts, we ask that each family consider donating $20 per child as a collective gift to our amazing teachers and staff.These donations allow us to celebrate our educators all week long with thoughtful treats, meals, and surprises that brighten their days and show just how much they are appreciated.Thank you for helping us make Teacher Appreciation week extra special for the incredible staff who support and inspire our scholars every day!
View shop
ILSIA's 1st Annual Festival of Colors
Shop
ILSIA's 1st Annual Festival of Colors
View shop

Our website

https://ilsiapto.ptoffice.io/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by