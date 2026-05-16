Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church

Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church

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Our mission

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church fosters community through faith, outreach, and fellowship. We host events like the Beefsteak & Tricky Tray to strengthen bonds and support our mission of service and love within the community.
Past events
Past events
A MUSICAL REVUE UNREQUITED LOVES A BORE AND DINNER
Event
A MUSICAL REVUE UNREQUITED LOVES A BORE AND DINNER
May 16, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
580 Ratzer Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470, USA
Event
IHM Easter Bake Sale
Apr 4, 1:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
580 Ratzer Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470, USA
2026 IHM Family Beefsteak & Tricky Tray
Event
2026 IHM Family Beefsteak & Tricky Tray
Feb 13, 7:00 - 11:00 PM EST
580 Ratzer Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470, USA
More ways to support us
Support IHM Ministry
Donation
Support IHM Ministry
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church's Shop
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Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church's Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church
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Support Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church this Giving Tuesday!
Donation
Support Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church this Giving Tuesday!
$10 of $5,000 goal
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Our website

https://ihmwaynenj.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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