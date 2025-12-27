ImPossible Oveta Culp Hobby Teen Club

ImPossible Oveta Culp Hobby Teen Club

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Our mission

ImPossible Oveta Culp Hobby Teen Club empowers teens through mentorship, education, and community engagement, fostering leadership and personal growth to create a compassionate future for all.
Events
Events
Merch Sale
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Merch Sale
Dec 27, 1:30 PM - Jan 31, 2:00 PM CST
319 E Young Ave, Killeen, TX 76541, USA
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More ways to support us
General Club/ Program Support
Donation
General Club/ Program Support
$0 of $10,000 goal
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After- School & Weekend Pick-up
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After- School & Weekend Pick-up
After‑School & Weekend Pick‑up helps us keep every teen safe, seen, and supported.
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Fence Cover Sponsorship
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Fence Cover Sponsorship
Fence Cover Sponsorship helps us turn everyday space into a bold reminder that teens are seen, supported, and safe. Your sponsorship funds leadership workshops, mentoring, and community programs for members of the ImPossible Oveta Culp Hobby Teen Club.Each fence panel you sponsor can feature your name, business, or a message of encouragement. Stand visibly with our teens as they grow confidence, skills, and a strong sense of belonging.Why Sponsor I.P.S. Clubs?High-Traffic Location — Visible to daily commuters, families, and community membersPurpose-Driven Partnership — Align your brand with youth development, education, and community transformationYear-Round Exposure — Your logo and message displayed 24/7, 365 days a yearPositive Brand Association — Support Killeen teens in becoming “Paradigm Shifters”Tax-Deductible — I.P.S Clubs is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit
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Our website

https://ipsctx.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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