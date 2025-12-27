Custom

Fence Cover Sponsorship

Fence Cover Sponsorship helps us turn everyday space into a bold reminder that teens are seen, supported, and safe. Your sponsorship funds leadership workshops, mentoring, and community programs for members of the ImPossible Oveta Culp Hobby Teen Club.Each fence panel you sponsor can feature your name, business, or a message of encouragement. Stand visibly with our teens as they grow confidence, skills, and a strong sense of belonging.Why Sponsor I.P.S. Clubs?High-Traffic Location — Visible to daily commuters, families, and community membersPurpose-Driven Partnership — Align your brand with youth development, education, and community transformationYear-Round Exposure — Your logo and message displayed 24/7, 365 days a yearPositive Brand Association — Support Killeen teens in becoming “Paradigm Shifters”Tax-Deductible — I.P.S Clubs is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit