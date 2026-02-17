INAD Warriors Incorporated
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INAD Warriors Incorporated

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INAD Warriors Incorporated

Our mission

INAD Warriors Inc. is dedicated to raising awareness and funding for research on Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD), supporting affected families, and advocating for better treatments and care options.
Past events
Past events
INAD Madness
Custom
INAD Madness
Feb 17, 4:00 PM - Mar 17, 9:05 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Inad Warriors Incorporated, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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INAD Madness
Custom
INAD Madness
INAD Madness!
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Our website

https://inadwarriors.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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