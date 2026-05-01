Independence Elementary PTO
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Independence Elementary PTO

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Independence Elementary PTO

Our mission

Independence Elementary PTO fosters community engagement by organizing events and activities that enhance the educational experience for students and families, promoting a supportive environment for learning and growth.
Events
Events
IES PTO Carnival
Event
IES PTO Carnival
May 29, 5:30 - 7:30 PM PDT
150 S 4th St, Independence, OR 97351, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1cfrbhljns/

Contact information

[email protected]
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