Independence Elementary PTO
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Independence Elementary PTO
Our mission
Independence Elementary PTO fosters community engagement by organizing events and activities that enhance the educational experience for students and families, promoting a supportive environment for learning and growth.
Events
Events
Event
IES PTO Carnival
May 29, 5:30 - 7:30 PM PDT
150 S 4th St, Independence, OR 97351, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1cfrbhljns/
Contact information
[email protected]
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