Inderkum IB Program
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Our mission
The Inderkum IB Program empowers students through the International Baccalaureate curriculum, fostering critical thinking and global awareness. Our mission is to support and enhance the educational experience for our IB students.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
IB Senior Dinner
May 6, 6:00 PM - May 24, 8:00 PM PDT
2500 New Market Dr, Sacramento, CA 95835, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Custom
IB Gala Key Sales 2026
IB Gala Site Sales- Keys- Drinks- Auction Items
Learn more
Donation
Inderkum IB Gala Auction Sales - 2026
Donate today
Contact information
[email protected]
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