India Association Of Nashville

India Association Of Nashville

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Our mission

The India Association of Nashville fosters a vibrant Indian community in Middle Tennessee, promoting cultural visibility, recognition, and respect through collective efforts and community engagement.
Past events
Past events
Women's Throwball Tournament
Event
Women's Throwball Tournament
May 10, 8:00 - 4:00 PM CDT
215 Gothic Ct, Franklin, TN 37067, USA
Pickle Ball Season 1
Custom
Pickle Ball Season 1
Apr 26, 2:00 - 6:00 PM CDT
5101 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027, USA
IAN Holi Day
Event
IAN Holi Day
Mar 21, 10:30 - 3:30 PM CDT
Nashville, TN 37203, USA
IAN Holi Party
Event
IAN Holi Party
Mar 21, 10:30 - 3:00 PM CDT
2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
More ways to support us
India Association of Nashville (IAN) Membership
Membership
India Association of Nashville (IAN) Membership
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Your membership is a commitment to creating a strong Indian community from within, working collectively toward cultural visibility. recognition, and respect across middle Tennessee.Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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Our website

https://iantn.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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