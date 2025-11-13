Indian Land Intermediate School PTO

Membership

ILIS Corporate Sponsorship

We are currently seeking community-minded businesses to partner with us as a sponsor for the upcoming school year. As a valued local business your support would not only help enrich the educational experience for our students, but also strengthen your company's presence and goodwill within the community. Our school has 1,300 students and families that will be viewing your company as a valued sponsor in many different ways! We would be proud to recognize your generosity through a vinyl sign on our school fence, logo on our student's shirts, Facebook shoutouts, website posts and within our monthly newsletter. Exciting, right? PLEASE NOTE: This platform can be used with NO additional fees! Zeffy will ask if you would like to cover their platform fees - just click "Other" and enter $0.00 if you would prefer not to. The ILIS PTO will receive 100% of your sponsorship contribution. Platinum Level ($1,000)/Renewal $500Shout out on ILIS PTO Facebook PageRecognition in ILIS PTO Newsletter and WebsiteSign with company logo in car rider lineLogo on Boosterthon Color Run shirts (deadline 8.1.25) Gold Level ($700):/Renewal $385Shout out on ILIS PTO Facebook PageSign with company logo in car rider lineLogo on Boosterthon Color Run shirts (deadline 8.1.25) Silver Level ($550):/Renewal $300Shout out on ILIS PTO Facebook PageSign with company logo in car rider line Bronze Level ($250):Shout out on ILIS PTO Facebook Page