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$250 Worth of Scratch Off Tickets

Buy a chance to win the $250 Worth of Scratch Off Tickets and cheer on our athletes 🎉 Every ticket you purchase goes right back into Indiana Recreational Cheer Boosters, helping to keep IRC the most affordable Rec Cheer Program in the area! This season alone, we had over $9,000 in competition fees! With the help of our amazing sponsors and fundraising events, our IRC families didn’t have to pay a single penny for competition fees! 🙌 Your support keeps our teams practicing, performing, and having fun 🤸‍♀️Buy your entry today, while backing confidence, teamwork, and accessible cheer for youth in our community.