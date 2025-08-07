Indianapolis Hosta Society Inc
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Our mission
The Indianapolis Hosta Society promotes the appreciation and cultivation of hostas through education, community events, and garden tours, fostering a love for gardening and connecting enthusiasts to share knowledge and experiences.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Indianapolis Hosta Society Garden Tour (members)
Jun 20, 9:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
Get your tickets
Event
Indianapolis Hosta Society Garden Tour
Jun 20, 9:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
Get your tickets
Event
Indianapolis Hosta Society Bus Trip to Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 16, 7:00 AM - Jul 19, 5:00 PM EDT
Grand Rapids, MI, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2027 AHS Convention
Jun 9, 6:00 AM - Jun 12, 11:55 PM EDT
6089 Clarks Creek Rd, Plainfield, IN 46168, USA
Get your tickets
See more
Our website
https://indianapolishostasociety.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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