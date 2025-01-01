Donation

Donate to the Indy Dance Council

Our goal is to connect and organize the Indianapolis dance scene, making it more visible to the greater community. We were formed out of a passion to unite and share ALL of the amazing dance that happens here in Indy, both within the dancing community and with the audience who supports it. Each year we host the Indy Dance Festival, the Indy Dance Film Festival, and more, creating opportunities for dance audiences, students, teachers, and professionals to celebrate their love of great dance, together. Thank you for joining the movement!