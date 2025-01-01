Indy Dance Council

Indy Dance Council

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Our mission

The Indy Dance Council promotes and supports the dance community in Indianapolis through events, education, and advocacy, fostering creativity and collaboration among dancers and organizations to enhance the cultural landscape of the city.
Events
Events
Indy Dance Festival Masterclasses 2026
Event
Indy Dance Festival Masterclasses 2026
Jul 18, 11:00 AM - Jul 19, 7:00 PM EDT
Lilly Hall, 4600 Sunset Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA
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More ways to support us
Donate to the Indy Dance Council
Donation
Donate to the Indy Dance Council
Our goal is to connect and organize the Indianapolis dance scene, making it more visible to the greater community. We were formed out of a passion to unite and share ALL of the amazing dance that happens here in Indy, both within the dancing community and with the audience who supports it. Each year we host the Indy Dance Festival, the Indy Dance Film Festival, and more, creating opportunities for dance audiences, students, teachers, and professionals to celebrate their love of great dance, together. Thank you for joining the movement!
Donate today
Indy Dance Festival - Moves That Matter
Donation
Indy Dance Festival - Moves That Matter
$6,925 of $15,000 goal
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Indy Dance Festival Merchandise
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Indy Dance Festival Merchandise
Available in Adult Small, Medium, Large, XL
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Our website

https://indydancecouncil.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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