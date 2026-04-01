Welcome to our online recital shop 🛍️THIS SHOP IS RAN AND MANAGED BY THE INNER G BOOSTER CLUB, not Studio G Dance. Please direct all questions to the Booster Club [email protected]
. Meal Order Deadlines: Masters Road Chickfila orders by April 30. Dress Rehearsal Chickfila orders by May 14. Recital pizza orders by May 14.Flower Order Deadline- May 8th at noonRaffle tickets can be picked up at the concession stand the hour before each show or during intermissions. Please label your raffle tickets and place in the bags of the items you wish to win by the end of Silver Show Intermission. Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Inner G Dance Booster Club