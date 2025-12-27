Inspire Excellence Academy

Inspire Excellence Academy

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Our mission

Inspire Excellence Academy empowers underserved children through free tutoring, mentorship, and culturally relevant education, aiming to unlock their full potential and create pathways to success for every child, regardless of income.
Past events
Past events
The Launch of Excellence: Built by the People. Powered by the Purpose. Protected by the Hive.
Event
The Launch of Excellence: Built by the People. Powered by the Purpose. Protected by the Hive.
Dec 27, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EST
655 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
More ways to support us
Match My Miles
Donation
Match My Miles
$3,085 of $36,000 goal
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Support Inspire Excellence Academy
Donation
Support Inspire Excellence Academy
Inspire Excellence Academy exists to support low-income students who need additional academic structure, mentorship, and accountability to succeed.While we continue working toward securing a permanent physical location, our programs are already active and serving students. Your donation helps us:Provide learning coaches and academic supportFund curriculum and instructional materialsSupport student incentives and family engagementMaintain safe, structured learning environmentsThis is our standard donation page for general support. Contributions of any size help us remain consistent and effective throughout the school year.
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Our website

https://inspireexcellenceacademy.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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