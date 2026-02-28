Inspire Youth NJ
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Inspire Youth NJ
Our mission
Inspire Youth NJ is a student-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that creates and facilitates volunteer opportunities for teens that build relationships, strengthen communities, and develop character and leadership skills.
Past events
Past events
Event
Canvas & Cocoa Fundraiser (2026)
Feb 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
Green House, 1 Bond Dr, Union, NJ 07083, USA
Event
Annual Gala
Jul 16, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
1776 Raritan Rd, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076, USA
Event
Canvas & Cocoa Fundraiser (2025)
Feb 1, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
2815 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083, USA
Our website
https://www.inspireyouthnj.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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