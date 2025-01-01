Donation

Donate to Inspired Child

Support Inspired Child (Fiscally sponsored by Inspired Child Community)Nurturing Creativity. Strengthening Community. Inspiring the Next Generation.For 19 years, Inspired Child has provided free, culturally-rooted Black arts, science, and technology programs for children, families, and teaching artists across Rainier Valley, the Central District, Rainier Beach, Skyway, and Renton. Your generosity helps us continue offering spaces where creativity grows, culture is celebrated, and our communities experience joy, belonging, and transformation.