Inspired Child Community

Inspired Child Community

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Our mission

Inspired Child Community empowers children through creative learning experiences, fostering their growth and potential. We provide resources and support to inspire young minds and build a brighter future for all children.
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Donate to Inspired Child
Donation
Donate to Inspired Child
Support Inspired Child (Fiscally sponsored by Inspired Child Community)Nurturing Creativity. Strengthening Community. Inspiring the Next Generation.For 19 years, Inspired Child has provided free, culturally-rooted Black arts, science, and technology programs for children, families, and teaching artists across Rainier Valley, the Central District, Rainier Beach, Skyway, and Renton. Your generosity helps us continue offering spaces where creativity grows, culture is celebrated, and our communities experience joy, belonging, and transformation.
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Our website

https://www.theinspirationlab.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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